Pocklington bomb scare: Man in court charged with making explosives
A man has appeared in court charged with making explosives after a bomb scare in an East Yorkshire market town.
Market Place in Pocklington was cordoned off for several hours on Monday while bomb disposal experts assessed a "suspicious item".
Humberside Police said it was "not believed to be terrorism-related".
Linas Ponomariovas, 26, of Market Place, Pocklington, has since been charged with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.
He appeared before magistrates in Hull on Thursday and was remanded in custody until 15 January 2021 when he is due to appear at the city's Crown Court.
