East and West Cowick flooding: Fears as canal bank bursts
- Published
Emergency services have worked overnight to prevent homes flooding after a canal burst its bank.
Water flowed into fields near East and West Cowick in East Yorkshire after the Aire and Calder was breached on Sunday, according to the Environment Agency.
The area was badly hit by flooding in February, with more than 80 homes affected after heavy rainfall.
There are no reports of any properties being flooded this time and pumps are being used to reduce water levels.
A helicopter will be used to try to plug the breach using bags of aggregate, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said.
The authority had a rest centre on standby in case residents had to be evacuated from their homes.
Gillian Barley, from the council, described it as a "challenging situation".
"The council and its partners will also be looking to deploy further pumping assets to the area in order to reduce flood waters and defend properties," she said.
The Environment Agency said flood warnings remained in place and advised drivers to avoid low-lying roads near the canal and rivers.
Local Conservative MP Andrew Percy, who visited the scene last night, said he was "optimistic" the action taken could prevent homes being flooded.
"Blocking dykes to stop the water draining back into East Cowick to help slow the flow and protect residents there," he said.
"When I left there at about 02:00 it was filling nicely on the south side of the M62. If it's on the south side that means it's not going to get to residents in Cowick, hopefully.
"Today is just putting the necessary aggregates and clay in to get this bunged up."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.