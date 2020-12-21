Hull care home appeal nets 4,000 Christmas cards
More than 4,000 festive cards have been posted to a care home in Hull to raise Christmas spirits among the residents.
The cards, some of which were sent from as far as North America, were mailed to people living at Saltshouse Haven Care Home following an appeal by staff.
Sarah Patrick, who runs activities at the care home, said the residents' faces lit up when they saw the "amazing" pile of boxes and bags.
Resident Doris Tait, 94, said: "It's lovely. It makes you feel happy."
Ms Patrick said: "It was absolutely beautiful to see their faces when they were opening them and they couldn't believe that people were thinking of them. Some had tears.
"They've had a bad year and we want to raise the spirit of Christmas.
"We want them to feel happy and still feel loved, even though families can't come to see them."
Schools and community groups were among those sending seasonal greetings to the care home.
"It's absolutely amazing. Can't believe we've got that many," said Ms Patrick.
"There's 4,058 cards. We've had them from all over. People have been so kind, so generous.
"[It means] a lot knowing that people are thinking about them through these horrible times."
