East and West Cowick flooding: Helicopter drop to plug breach
- Published
A helicopter will drop bags of aggregate to plug holes in a canal bank which burst.
Fields near East and West Cowick in East Yorkshire flooded when the Aire and Calder was breached on Sunday.
No properties were affected and water levels have stabilised after water pumps were brought in, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said.
The area was badly hit by flooding in February following heavy rainfall, affecting more than 80 homes.
Plans to use the helicopter on Monday was abandoned due to foggy weather.
One tonne bags of sand and stone will be dropped in an attempt to stem the flow of water.
John Ward from the Canal and River Trust said although the soft earth had washed away and let water through, the solid piles in the canal bank appeared to be holding.
"At the moment we are OK. But clearly we need to fill that hole and that's what the plans is - bring the helicopter in, lift those stone bags in.
"That will fill the hole and then we'll bring the clay in and that will provide the seal to stop the water leaking in."
The Environment Agency said flood warnings remained in place and advised drivers to avoid low-lying roads near the canal and rivers.
