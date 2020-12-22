London Bridge attack: Woman speaks of ex-partner's killer 'hero' label
A woman has spoken about how it felt to see her ex-partner's killer hailed a hero after he helped thwart the London Bridge terror attack.
Steven Gallant, 42, was jailed for 17 years in 2005 for the murder of ex-firefighter Barrie Jackson in Hull.
He was granted a Royal Pardon after he tackled Usman Khan with a narwhal tusk in 2019 while on day release.
Vicky Foster said she had initially shared video of Gallant's actions before realising who he was.
Gallant was attending a prisoner rehabilitation event when he confronted Khan after the 28-year-old began stabbing people.
Ms Foster, who lives in Hull and is the mother of Mr Jackson's two children, said: "It was exactly what you think you want a hero to look like.
"He was running down London Bridge with a narwhal tusk... it was like something out of a fairytale almost."
She added: "At that point I didn't know who it was I was looking at."
Ms Foster said seeing the subsequent press coverage praising Gallant's actions had re-triggered her post-traumatic stress from the murder.
"The effect on me and my family was really devastating.
"It re-triggered old trauma... There were flashbacks, nightmares, that lasted months."
Ms Foster now features in a BBC Radio 4 documentary, examining the way society creates heroes.
"People aren't clear cut and obviously Steven Gallant has done a really good thing last November. He did a really terrible thing back in 2005 that we're still suffering the effects of."
"I think that's one of the things I wanted to talk about.
"If you start labelling people as heroes then you kind of put them into a category where they feel almost untouchable and it feels like you aren't allowed to say anything bad happened and that's one of the things I struggled with."
The programme, Can I Talk About Heroes, is on Radio 4 on 22 December at 20:00 GMT.
