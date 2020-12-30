'Pebble power' proves social media hit for Withernsea poet
A poet has kept his thousands of Twitter followers entertained with pictures of strange finds which have washed up on a beach.
Dean Wilson, who was born in Hull, moved to Withernsea last year, and said his "pebble of the day" series "gives me a purpose".
"About 99% of the pebbles are found on the beach here but I also branch out to Bridlington or Scarborough," he said.
Mr Wilson has plans to tweet 1,000 pictures in the daily series.
"I don't know why I do it, though I am retired now it gives me a purpose and it's fun to do," he added.
He also tweets his pictures entitled "Sea glass sensation" and "You're not a pebble but I like you".
"I love walking to Tunstall and back," Mr Wilson says of a village north of Withernsea.
"I go on the beach at 'With' most days, though if it's siling down [raining] I don't.
"'It seems to inspire me, I am writing all the time but I am missing doing my gigs."
He said the success of his pictures was "pebble power - that's what it is".
Karen Turner, a textile artist who lives in Hull "stumbled across pebble of the day and was inspired" to make a quilt for Mr Wilson featuring 1-49 of the series.
The work of contemporary embroidery took about 200 hours of work and was given to the poet, according to Ms Turner, who works at the University of Hull.
"She made a quilt using her designs of the pebbles I found and it's my pride and joy, I love it," Mr Wilson said.
Ms Turner is now recreating found glass and pottery fragments using fabric, thread and watercolour.
These works and the quilt are to be on show at a joint exhibition at Withernsea lighthouse next year after being postponed due to the pandemic.
