East and West Cowick flooding: Canal breach plugged and repaired
A breach in a canal bank that led to nearby land flooding has been sealed and the flow of water stopped.
Fields near East and West Cowick in East Yorkshire flooded but no properties were damaged as the Aire and Calder Navigation breached on Sunday.
A helicopter was used to drop 350 tonnes of aggregate and 170 of clay to repair the gap in the embankment.
The Canal and River Trust will monitor the repair and pumping to reduce flood waters is under way.
Engineers from the trust are satisfied that the embankments are now stable, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said on Wednesday night.
The area was badly hit by flooding in February, with more than 80 homes affected after heavy rainfall.
There are no flood warnings in place for the area, water levels at Goole docks and marina have stabilised and the emergency response has been stood down, the council added.
Ch Supt Darren Downs, of Humberside Police, said: "No properties have flooded during this incident and the breach has now been repaired. The risk of flooding to local communities has therefore subsided."
