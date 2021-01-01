Covid-19: Hull and Cleethorpes New Year parties stopped
Humberside police have broken up two New Year's Eve house parties, including one with about 40 people in attendance.
Those 40 guests were moved on from a party in Freehold Street, Hull, and two householders were served with a penalty notice, said a police spokesperson.
Eight people were also served with penalty notices after loud music was heard coming from a property on North Promenade in Cleethorpes, police added.
"We all have a responsibility to do the right thing," said the force.
Both Hull, East Yorkshire, and Cleethorpes, in North East Lincolnshire, are under tier three - very high alert Covid restrictions - meaning people are not allowed to mix with others from outside their own households.
The force had said earlier on New Year's Eve it would "disperse groups that do not constitute a support bubble" and who were in breach of the restrictions.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said: "We all have a responsibility to do the right thing and protect each other, in order to stop the spread of the virus, protect our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and save lives.
"Covid-19 remains a public health emergency and in particular the new strain of Covid-19 means the virus has begun to spread more rapidly."
