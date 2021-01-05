BBC News

Covid: Grimsby lockdown meals teacher restarts deliveries

Published
image captionZane Powles walked up to five miles a day delivering meals in fancy dress during the March lockdown

A teacher who was honoured after walking five miles a day to give thousands of meals to pupils during the first lockdown has restarted deliveries.

Zane Powles, from Grimsby, began helping families who need free school meals after the government announced another lockdown on Monday.

Mr Powles was awarded an MBE in August for his efforts.

He said organising the latest deliveries had been a "bit crackers".

The special needs teacher delivered 135 meals across North East Lincolnshire on foot on Tuesday.

Mr Powles, who dropped off more than 7,000 lunches during the first lockdown, said: "We knew this might happen but didn't have much time to plan, so I was in the supermarket until 22:30 last night buying the food."

The father of three said on the first day of restarting deliveries he walked more than six miles to deliver 135 meals to children.

image captionZane Powles cycled 1,500 miles in just over a week between castles in the UK and Ireland to raise £5,000 for charity

The 48-year-old is deputy head at Grimsby's Western Primary was in the Army before becoming a teacher.

Mr Powles said he hoped other schools would follow his lead.

"It's really important to see the children and their families too, and check they're all OK."

In August, he completed a 1,500-mile cycle ride to castles in Edinburgh, Dublin, Cardiff, Belfast and London, raising more than £5,000 for charities which provide free meals for disadvantaged children during school holidays and provide recreational opportunities for students with special needs.

