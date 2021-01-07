Dead sperm whale removed from Withernsea beach
The body of a 40ft (12m) long sperm whale which washed up on a beach in East Yorkshire has been removed.
It was one of seven whales that died after becoming stranded at Withernsea on 24 December.
Contractors used specialist equipment to remove the whale before taking it to a rendering plant for disposal.
Four other dead whales remain on the beach on a remote stretch of shoreline owned by the Crown Estates. Two washed back out to sea.
The 20 tonne whale was loaded on to a bespoke metal sledge and pulled along the beach by heavy plant machinery.
Joe Russell, from contractors Landplant, said they took inspiration from the ancient Egyptians and how they transported materials to build the pyramids.
"We couldn't move it with anything with a wheel as that would have just sunk in," he said.
"We looked at trying to get netting round it and that we had to dismiss.
"I think the Egyptians had it right. It was that process where they had to move very heavy objects a long way across sand.
"We took it from them and it worked."
There is no explanation as to how the pod of seven whales, which normally feed in deep waters, became stranded but experts from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said they had most likely suffered a "navigation error".
According to Norfolk Cetaceans, a young whale found washed up on a north Norfolk beach on Tuesday is believed to be part of the pod that stranded at Withernsea.
