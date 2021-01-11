Man who attacked wheelchair user in Hull jailed
A man who targeted a wheelchair user in an attack which would "offend any right-thinking member of society" has been jailed.
Alex Procter attacked Karl Dean, who has cerebral palsy, on the victim's way home from The Bank pub in Hull in August.
A judge said the attack, in which Mr Dean was knocked from his chair and left unconscious, was "appalling".
Procter, 20, admitted the assault at an earlier hearing.
Hull Crown Court heard Mr Dean was returning home with friends after a night out and was playing a siren noise through a computer on his wheelchair, and joking about going to hospital.
Procter's defence argued he had not intended to hurt Mr Dean, but the sound of the sound of the siren had triggered a reaction due to his poor mental health at the time.
However, Mr Dean's friends said he was attacked because of his disability.
The court also heard Procter, of Cranham Grove, told the group: "I've been diagnosed with schizophrenia, watch out."
Sentencing Procter, Recorder Jeremy Barnett said: "There are not many offences in my view which are properly capable of being described as appalling, but this is one that would offend any right-thinking member of the public."
Mr Barnett added: "I don't think it is for me to say what was going on in your troubled mind, [but] the public has to know that the courts will protect vulnerable members of society."
Procter, who also pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage, a public order offence and two further counts of assault, has been jailed for 33 months.
In one of the incidents, Procter spat at a woman who he had confronted on a bus about not wearing a face covering during the pandemic in June, despite her telling him she had a medical exemption.
The court heard he also attacked an ice cream van during another incident.
