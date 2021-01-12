BBC News

Grimsby tip Christmas attraction raises £10,000 for charity

image captionOld tyres and other waste were used to create the special show at the tip

Workers who transformed rubbish at a tip into a Christmas winter wonderland scene have raised more than £10,000 for charity.

Staff at the Community Recycling Centre (CRC) in Grimsby created a festive display using old tyres, traffic cones and other waste.

It included snowmen, elves and a Father Christmas pulling a sledge.

Organisers said they wanted to raise money for local charities while putting "a smile on people's faces".

The money was raised through public donations.

Sharon Hunt, operations director at Newlincs Development Ltd, who run the site, said: "It is truly amazing how generous members of the public have been.

"The guys have worked really hard during December to hit the £10,000 target and donations are still coming in."

image captionMinions, characters from the Despicable Me films, wearing Santa hats were among the creations
image captionThe money raised will be shared between a number of local charities

Troy Grady, a director at the centre, added: "Our goal was to put a smile on people's faces after a terrible year and try to make some money to help local charities."

Charities to benefit include Young Carers, Not Home Alone, Harbour Place and Nunny Farm.

Staff also donated Christmas decorations and £200 to Fairways Care Home in Grimsby for their winter garden.

