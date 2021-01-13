NHS staff's PPE skin damage inspires 'pick-me-up' packs
An NHS administrator has launched a campaign to provide "pick-me-up" skincare packs for front-line staff who wear PPE throughout their working days.
Leanne Dean, from Scunthorpe, noticed her sister was coming home from operating theatre shifts with blisters and broken skin.
It inspired her to create the packs, containing creams, moisturisers, lip balms and confectionery.
Since launching on Thursday, donations have covered the cost of 200 parcels.
They will be distributed to staff at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Foundation Trust, including A&E and intensive care workers.
Ms Dean, 26, hopes the idea could be adopted across the health service.
She said: "I loved 'clap for carers' during the first lockdown and I really like that it has come back, but I know people want to give something a bit more physical for NHS workers.
"I thought it was nice way for people to get involved and say thanks in a different way, especially to the front-line staff working with patients who've got Covid."
Staff using PPE on a daily basis have described it as a "lovely idea", she said.
Ms Dean added: "When I've had a bad day, having a long bath or having a bit of a pamper picks me up, so I think these packs will help staff.
"It's nothing in comparison to the hard work, time, effort and energy the front-line workers have been putting in across the country, so anything we can do to say thank you is great."
