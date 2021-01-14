BBC News

Hull Queen's Gardens dock walls to be unearthed again

Published
image captionThe gardens are to have new pieces of art placed in it and be part of a maritime heritage trail

Sections of historic walls hidden since the 1960s are to be seen again as part of a renovation scheme in Hull.

The edges of Queen's Dock will be unearthed when work starts next week, said the city council.

Now called Queen's Gardens, the park covers what was once the largest dock in the UK, it added.

Councillor Darren Hale said the city's "rich maritime history" would "play an important role in the refurbishment".

The sections of the dock edge were last seen in the 1960s, when the gardens were remodelled.

Mr Hale said: "These walls once were greeting docking ships and bidding farewell to those disembarking from Queen's Dock.

"It's fantastic that we will be able to uncover and view the historic walls."

image copyrightHull City Council
image captionThe dock was constructed in the 1770s and was in use for 150 years before it closed in 1930
image copyrightGoogle
image captionQueen's Gardens in Hull city centre, with the River Hull on the right

The dock was purchased by the then Hull Corporation in the 1930s and over four years was filled in and landscaped and became known as Queen's Gardens.

A new perimeter wall around the gardens in the £4.3m project is due to incorporate the original walls in the foundations.

The gardens connect the city's Maritime Museum in the former dock offices, with the North End Shipyard where Hull's last sidewinder trawler, Arctic Corsair is due to be displayed in dry-dock.

