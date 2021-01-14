Libby Squire murder trial: Snow stops three jurors attending court
The trial of a man accused of raping and murdering a student has been halted for the day after three jurors were unable to get to court due to snow.
Pawel Relowicz, 26, denies raping and killing 21-year-old Libby Squire and dumping her body in the River Hull in the early hours of 1 February 2019.
A judge at Sheffield Crown Court told members of the jury who were present that the case could not proceed.
Mrs Justice Lambert thanked those who "struggled in the snow" to attend.
She told the jury panel she hoped to see them on Friday but the court would try to give them as much notice as possible if the case was unable to proceed for a second day if the poor weather conditions continued.
"Let's keep our fingers crossed," she said before wishing the jurors a safe journey home.
The University of Hull philosophy student, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, went missing on 31 January 2019 after a night out in the city and her body was recovered from the Humber Estuary seven weeks later.
Mr Relowicz, who the court heard is a married father-of-two and worked as a butcher for Karro Foods in Malton, North Yorkshire, denies raping and murdering Ms Squire.
