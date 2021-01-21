Connor Lyons death: Hull murder investigation launched
A murder investigation is under way after the body of a 17-year-old boy was found on the banks of a river in Hull.
Connor Lyons' body was discovered on an embankment of the River Hull, near Ennerdale, on Tuesday.
One man has been arrested in connection with his death, while a second man is "assisting with inquiries", Humberside Police said.
Officers have urged anyone with information about the teenager's death to get in touch.
