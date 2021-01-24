East Hull: Two rescued from house blaze
Fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued two people from a house fire in Hull in the early hours of Sunday.
Two other people escaped from the blaze at Clarence Avenue, Delhi Street in Hull, by the time fire crews arrived.
All four were taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation, Humberside Fire & Rescue said.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is being carried out by the fire service and Humberside Police.
Steve Suffield of Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said: "There were four people involved in the scene. An adult male and adult female were exiting the house on arrival of the fire engines and a further two adult males were rescued from the house fire by fire fighters using breathing apparatus."
Det Insp Andy Robinson of Humberside Police said: "We are working with our colleagues in the fire service to establish the exact cause of the fire, which at this stage is not yet known.
"A full investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire will take place and officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community and to speak with anyone who may have information that could help our investigation."
