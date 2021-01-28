Hull College: Kingston Rovers sponsorship deal investigated
- Published
A college chief has questioned whether a £240,000 rugby club sponsorship deal was "the best use of limited funds".
Hull Kingston Rovers' stadium was renamed Hull College Craven Park after a contract was signed in July 2019.
Interim chief executive Lowell Williams said he wanted to understand "how and why" the deal was struck and if the college broke its own financial rules.
A union has said it must answer questions about the transparency of its deals.
Mr Williams, who ordered the internal investigation, expressed concerns over "the process by which the contract was entered".
"Colleges are underfunded and there's a legitimate question over whether a deal of that nature is the best use of limited funds," he said.
Hull College Group has been through turmoil in recent years, including a £50m government bailout and an independent investigation into allegations of nepotism and financial wrongdoing.
It is currently being overseen by the government as part of an intervention process by the Further Education Commissioner.
'Expensive stunts'
Mr Williams is the latest interim boss appointed since its last permanent leader, Michelle Swithenbank, resigned in 2019.
He said internal auditors were expected to take up to six weeks to complete their investigations.
"We need to be transparent about what has happened and what I'm really interested in is making sure the college develops best practice for the future."
The University and College Union said there had been failures of governance and leadership at the college over the years.
Regional official Julie Kelley criticised the proposed closure of its Goole college campus on financial grounds, "especially when money has been squandered on expensive stunts".
She said: "The college is desperate for a permanent leadership team committed to the long-term future of the college and which is prepared to listen to staff, students and other stakeholders, including the collective voice of the recognised trade unions."
Mr Williams said a new permanent chief executive would be appointed in May and the college's future looked "really good".
Hull Kingston Rovers declined to comment on the investigation.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.