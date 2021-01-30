Hull: Motorists asked to avoid city due to roadworks
Motorists are being asked to avoid driving in Hull over the weekend due to the number of roadworks.
The A63 is closed until Monday so final work on a £22m footbridge over the road can take place before its opening.
A number of other roadworks are taking place in the city, and Myton Bridge over the River Hull is closed for repair.
The council said there was "never an ideal time to do roadworks" but it should be easier during lockdown.
Work in progress includes a multimillion-pound upgrade in Stoneferry, on Anlaby Road, Hessle Road, and Holderness Road, as well as the A63.
Myton Bridge is closed so engineers can replace a number of plates, said the council.
The A63 is to be closed between Ferensway and Roger Millward Way until 06:00 GMT on Monday, council added.
Councillor Daren Hale apologised to motorists and said: "Highways England are carrying out some essential works this weekend, this will cause some traffic disruption and delays.
"We are currently finishing off the work to three of our major roads, so other traditional diversions are not readily available."
The majority of the works should be completed by the end of March, he added.
