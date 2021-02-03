Libby Squire murder trial: Pawel Relowicz 'lied but did not kill'
A man accused of the rape and murder of a student lied about meeting her but did not kill her, a court has heard.
Pawel Relowicz denies attacking Libby Squire and dumping her body in a river.
Oliver Saxby QC, defending, said the 26-year-old admitted taking advantage of Ms Squire but there was not a "shred of evidence" he raped or killed her.
He told jurors at Sheffield Crown Court Ms Squire, who had a history of mental health issues, may have taken her own life.
The University of Hull undergraduate went missing in the early hours of 1 February 2019 after she was refused entry to a city nightclub.
Prosecutors allege Mr Relowicz, a "predator" who had committed a series of sexual offences against other women, took her to the Oak Road playing fields where he raped and killed her.
The defence argues they had consensual sex after he offered the distressed student a lift home, leaving Ms Squire by herself afterwards.
In his closing speech, Mr Saxby told the jury Mr Relowicz had "lied and lied and lied" about the encounter "to himself, to his wife, to the police and in court documents".
He encouraged jurors to consider whether there was an innocent reason for this, adding: "Sometimes those who are not guilty lie."
Mr Saxby said the defendant should not have left Ms Squire, who had been drinking and may have been hypothermic, "on her own in the state she was in".
"As far as Pawel Relowicz is concerned, he bears a responsibility - a moral responsibility, a strong moral responsibility you may think - for what happened," Mr Saxby said.
Referring to Ms Squire's history of self-harm and suicide attempts, Mr Saxby and asked if it was possible she "might have taken her own life by falling into a river".
'Big caveats'
Mr Saxby said prosecutors have portrayed Mr Relowicz's convictions for a string of sexual offences as evidence he was on a "frantic upward curve" which ended in murder.
But, he said, the prosecution were not able to prove how Ms Squire died, nor able "to say that she was killed", adding that these were "fairly big caveats".
"There's not a shred of evidence he ever acted in any way even approaching rape and murder," said Mr Saxby.
The trial continues.
