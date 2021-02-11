Libby Squire: Pawel Relowicz guilty of student's murder
- Published
A serial sex offender has been found guilty of raping and murdering a student before dumping her body in a river.
Pawel Relowicz, 26, prowled the streets of Hull before attacking "vulnerable" 21-year-old Libby Squire.
Jurors heard Relowicz had previously committed a string of offences against women prior to the killing.
He was convicted after 27 hours of deliberations by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court.
Prosecutor Richard Wright QC said Relowicz had spent the night of 31 January 2019 driving around looking for a woman to attack.
Jurors heard University of Hull philosophy student Ms Squire, who had been turned away from a nightclub, was drunk and "extremely vulnerable" when Relowicz "intercepted" her .
He drove her to Oak Road playing fields, where he attacked her before putting her in the River Hull, either alive, dead or dying.
Prosecutors said the married father-of-two had repeatedly lied to police, his wife and in court documents about what happened on the night of Ms Squire's disappearance.
During the 14-day trial, the jury of seven women and five men heard Relowicz had previous convictions for voyeurism, performing sex acts in public and stealing sex toys and underwear from women's homes.
He maintained he had consensual sex with the student and he had lied because he did not want his wife to find out he had cheated on her.
Jurors found him guilty of rape unanimously and guilty of murder by a majority verdict of 11 to one.
Ms Squire's parents, Lisa and Russ, held hands and cried as they sat in the public gallery overlooking the courtroom while awaiting the verdicts.
Polish national Relowicz, a butcher, showed no emotion as the jury foreman read out the verdicts.
