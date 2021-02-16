Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner election 2021: Who is standing?
- Published
People in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire will vote for the region's Police and Crime Commissioner on 6 May.
The election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Votes are expected to be counted on Saturday 8 May and the winning candidate announced shortly afterwards.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for Humberside's Police and Crime Commissioner role in 2021 (listed alphabetically):
Keith Hunter, Labour
Keith Hunter has been Humberside's PCC since 2016 when he defeated the region's first PCC, Conservative Matthew Grove.
Mr Hunter worked for Humberside Police for 30 years and was a Chief Superintendent before turning to politics.
He says the role of PCC is to be the voice of the people and he believes in putting the public at the forefront of helping deliver police services.
Bob Morgan, Liberal Democrats
Bob Morgan was born in Beverley into a Royal Air Force family which meant travelling around the world and going to a number of different schools. At 18, he joined the RAF working in air duties, handling both cargo and passengers.
Nine years later he joined the Metropolitan Police and reached the rank of Inspector in a career which spanned almost 25 years.
Mr Morgan was elected as a district councillor for Thatcham, Berkshire, before becoming constituency chair. He was then successfully elected to the town council and became town council Leader. About four years ago he moved back to his home town of Beverley.
Craig Ulliot, Conservative
Craig Ulliott, from Anlaby in the East Riding of Yorkshire, has worked for Humberside Police for the past 12 years and was a town councillor and Mayor of Barton-upon-Humber in North Lincolnshire.
He is now a business manager in Hull and has a strong interest in the welfare of people he encounters through his work.
Mr Ulliott said if elected he hoped to bring about real change for offenders and victims of crime, and ensure that the police force was well equipped with the skills to make it happen.
