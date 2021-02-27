Snaith flooding: Some residents still to return home
- Published
A year after floods damaged almost 100 homes in East Yorkshire, some residents have still not returned to their homes.
The houses in Snaith and East Cowick were flooded when the River Aire overtopped on 27 February 2020.
Resident Kevin Lorryman's home was completely engulfed in 9ft (3m) of flood water, and he is still living in rented accommodation.
He said he is locked in negotiations with his insurance company over a claim to have the house rebuilt.
"They [the insurance company] are saying it can be renovated, but we say it needs to be rebuilt," he said.
"It is green inside. We are sat in a situation where we think they know it's coming down, but we just have to provide the evidence."
Revd Eleanor Robertshaw, Team Rector of Great Snaith, said the aftermath of the flooding had been a "nightmare" for some residents.
"Going from the floods to straight into lockdown, there were so many people who were in caravans, who were in temporary accommodation that was quite small, and some were having to isolate and some people had to home school in caravans as well, it was just an absolute nightmare," she said.
"To some people, the floods had already caused a financial impact and then perhaps to be furloughed or to lose their jobs, that caused more pressure to them too."
She said support groups set up to help with flooding had been beneficial through lockdown as well, and had "brought the community together".
The Environment Agency (EA) said it had repaired 18 flood defences along the river since the incident, as part of a £10m project.
It said February 2020 was the wettest on record in Yorkshire, and the River Aire catchment experienced more than three times the average monthly rainfall.
Emergency temporary repairs were carried out to flood defences, which are now in the process of being made permanent.
Kimberley MacPherson, West Yorkshire Operations Manager at the Environment Agency, said: "The floods of Storm Ciara had a devastating impact on communities in Yorkshire.
"Our thoughts remain with those affected, especially people who are yet to return to their homes and who have also had to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic."