East Yorkshire care home walk inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore
- Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore has inspired care home residents to take part in a fundraising walk around their building.
People living at the Magadalen Park home in Hedon, East Yorkshire, walked 500,000 steps in February to raise money for the residents' fund.
The 54 inhabitants hit their steps target and earned almost £600.
Staff member Laura Hugill said the challenge raised money and the spirits of residents and workers after "a difficult year".
"When we did the launch it did feel very poignant and obviously being involved in elderly care you are inspired by this generation," she said.
The home posted videos on social media of the residents walking the corridors helped by members of staff.
One participant Betty Harvatt, 92, said she thought the event was "wonderful".
"We've really enjoyed every minute," she said."It's made us healthier we've thoroughly enjoyed it."
Sir Tom, who died last month at the age of 100, received international recognition after he raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden during lockdown.
The Keighley-born World War Two veteran inspired others fundraising challenges, including a nine-year-old Sheffield boy with cerebral palsy who walked 26 miles (42km) over 70 days using his walker.
Tobias Weller raised £46,000 for Sheffield Children's Hospital and the special school he attends.
