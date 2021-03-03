Covid: Tribute to Hull's 'strength' on anniversary of first case
- Published
Leaders in Hull have paid tribute to the "strength and resilience" of the public on the anniversary of the city's first coronavirus case.
Since the first diagnosis on 3 March there have been more than 17,500 cases and 615 deaths in Hull.
The UK went into a national lockdown three weeks later.
Council leader Stephen Brady said nobody could imagine "how significantly Coronavirus would affect all our lives and how long it would go on".
"I want to pay my respects to every person who has lost their life to the virus and my condolences to all the loved ones affected," he said.
Mr Brady said he was hopeful the vaccine rollout and a declining number of cases would soon see a return to normal life.
"Our task over the coming months as we emerge from lockdown will be to continue to take the virus seriously but to use the strength and resilience we have in this city to move forward."
The area played a significant role in the battle against Covid-19, when the UK's first ever cases were sent from York to the regional infectious disease unit at Castle Hill Hospital on 29 January.
Julia Weldon, the city's director of public health, said it was "vital to honour the part played by every person in the city" who had worked and studied from home, worn masks and avoided mixing despite having "desperately missed hugging those you love most".
"As we begin to unlock it will be crucial to keep that same vigilance so that the freedoms we gain can stay with us," she said.
"The vaccine makes a huge difference in allowing us to live safely but it doesn't diminish our own roles in preventing coronavirus spreading. We all need to keep doing as we are advised so that we continue moving forward together".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.