Wife who stabbed husband 22 times over suspected affair jailed
- Published
A husband whose wife stabbed him 22 times over suspicions he was having an affair has told a court he "still loves her and has forgiven her".
Joanne Singleton, 49, attacked Kevin Singleton at their home in Althorpe, near Scunthorpe, in September 2020.
Despite the attack, Mr Singleton told Hull Crown Court: "I can't forget that day but on balance I can forgive her".
Mrs Singleton, from Althorpe, was jailed for six years and eight months after admitting wounding with intent.
The court heard Mrs Singleton, who was originally charged with attempted murder, attacked her husband of 25 years in the early hours of 7 September as she thought he had been cheating on her.
Prosecutor David Bradshaw said Mr Singleton had woken to go to the toilet when he saw his wife standing beside him with a knife in each hand.
He said she stabbed her husband repeatedly in the chest and back, and as he tried to get away Mr Singleton had slipped on his own blood and fell to the floor.
The barrister said Mr Singleton "thought he was going to die".
The court heard when their son, Fox, woke and saw what had happened Mr Singleton asked him to hide the knives and tell police he did not know what had happened.
'I love her'
Speaking in court, Mr Singleton, who is still in a relationship with his wife, said: "We've been together for 25 years and I thought she would be the one I would spend the rest of my life with."
He added: "There's an element of forgiveness because of that, because I love her."
Passing sentence, Judge John Thackray QC said despite Mr Singleton's comments the offence warranted a lengthy jail term.
"Your husband was entitled to feel safe at home, as it was he came very close to his death," he told Mrs Singleton.
"There can never be any justification for such violence, whatever you thought had been going on behind your back."
Fox Singleton, 22, of Scunthorpe, pleaded guilty to two counts of assisting an offender and was sentenced to 18 months in jail suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete 150 hours' unpaid work.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.