BBC News

Jason Clark death: Two men in court charged with Hull murder

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionMr Clark was pronounced dead at the scene in Beech Close, Hull

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found fatally injured outside a flat in Hull.

Jason Clark, 40, was discovered with serious injuries on Beech Close at 07:15 GMT on Tuesday 9 March.

Patrick William Clayton, 54, and Patrick Sean Clayton, 26, both of Beech Close, appeared before Hull Crown Court.

No pleas were entered and a provisional trial date trial was set for 8 November.

More Yorkshire stories

Humberside Police said Mr Clark's family was being supported by specially-trained officers and officers have been on-hand to reassure the community.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.