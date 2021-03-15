Jason Clark death: Two men in court charged with Hull murder
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found fatally injured outside a flat in Hull.
Jason Clark, 40, was discovered with serious injuries on Beech Close at 07:15 GMT on Tuesday 9 March.
Patrick William Clayton, 54, and Patrick Sean Clayton, 26, both of Beech Close, appeared before Hull Crown Court.
No pleas were entered and a provisional trial date trial was set for 8 November.
Humberside Police said Mr Clark's family was being supported by specially-trained officers and officers have been on-hand to reassure the community.
