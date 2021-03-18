Covid: Hull primary school closed after positive coronavirus cases
- Published
A primary school in Hull has closed for two days following "several" positive coronavirus tests.
In a letter to parents, Bricknell Primary School acting head teacher Nicola Waites said they were also awaiting the results of further tests.
The 630-pupil school would be deep cleaned on Thursday and Friday ahead of re-opening on Monday, she added.
Hull City Council said a third of schools in the city had closed some educational "bubbles".
Ms Waites said a number of members of the "school community" had returned positive Covid-19 tests at the end of last week, with more this week.
She added: "On public health advice, the safest option is to close the school for two days to allow a deep clean and further testing of staff to identify any additional cases. We plan to open to any unaffected classes again on Monday."
The letter added that some students are thought to be close contacts of the positive cases and will have to self-isolate.
'Frustrating'
Julia Weldon, director of public health at Hull City Council, said with students returning to school last week some bubbles have had to close.
"The roll out of testing for schools and families has resulted in an increase in positive results.
"Whilst this is frustrating for parents, I would like to reassure families that this means the tests are helping to reduce spread and keep children, families and school staff safe."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.