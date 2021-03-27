Murder arrest after woman found dead at Hull house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Hull.
Police said they were called to the property on Lambert Street, in the west of the city, shortly before 06:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 20-year-old man remains in custody.
Humberside Police said it would increase patrols in the area but added it was "an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public".
