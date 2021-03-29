Klaudia Soltys: Man in court over woman's death in Hull
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman found dead at a house in Hull.
The body of Klaudia Soltys, 30, was discovered at her home on Lambert Street, in the west of the city, on Saturday morning.
Amadeusz Sekula, 20, also of Lambert Street, appeared before magistrates in Hull on Monday morning.
Mr Sekula was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at the city's crown court on Tuesday.
