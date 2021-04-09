Prince Philip: Local leaders pay tributes to 'life of duty'
- Published
Local leaders have been paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who has died at the age of 99.
Many recalled meeting Prince Philip during official visits to the region over the years.
Flags on many official buildings are being flown at half-mast and some councils are planning to open virtual books of condolence.
Stephen Brady, the leader of Hull City Council, said the duke had "dedicated his life to public service".
Mr Brady said: "We were honoured to welcome him to the city most recently, along with Her Majesty the Queen, in March 2009 for the opening of the Hull Paragon Interchange.
"The Duke had strong ties to Hull Trinity House and often enjoyed attending the Hull Trinity House Christmas Luncheon."
Jonathan Evison, Mayor of North Lincolnshire, said there was "great sadness" at news of the duke's death.
"Prince Philip served with bravery and distinction during World War II and dedicated his long life to this country and its Queen," said Mr Evison.
"Many in North Lincolnshire have benefited from the charities he has supported, particularly young people who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.
"We also remember him when he visited Normanby Hall with her Majesty the Queen as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002. He also presented DoE Gold awards in Scunthorpe's 20-21 on the same day."
Conservative MP for Cleethorpes Martin Vickers, who met Prince Philip during an official engagement, remembered his "formidable personality".
"I share the sadness of my constituents following the death of Prince Philip. Most of us have never known life without The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh playing an enormous part in the affairs of our nation," he said.
"His loss will, of course, be felt most keenly by his family but the country as a whole has lost someone who played such a significant role.
"I was privileged to meet him on one occasion and realised what a formidable personality he possessed. He will be sadly missed."
The Dean of Lincoln Cathedral The Very Reverend Christine Wilson said the cathedral would be holding a special service on Friday evening.
"We are making preparations so that people can come into the cathedral and light candles and say prayers," she said.
"There will be an opportunity to lay flowers outside of the cathedral on the Dean's Green."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.