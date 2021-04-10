Hull man Darren Barker named as victim in A63 crash
- Published
A pedestrian killed in a crash involving two cars on the A63 in East Yorkshire has been named by police.
Darren Barker, 51, from Hull was taken to hospital on the evening of Saturday 3 April after the collision on Clive Sullivan Way, but later died.
His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, said Humberside Police.
Witnesses to the crash on the busy road A-road are still being sought by officers, the force added.
