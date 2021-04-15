Hull road congestion is 'nearly double that of London'
- Published
Road congestion in Hull "has gone through the roof" and is the highest in the UK, according to new figures.
Traffic data company Tom Tom said congestion levels in the city this week were "nearly double that of London", with journeys taking more than twice as long as usual.
The delays are being blamed on a series of roadworks and the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Hull City Council has asked drivers to "stagger journey times" if possible.
Greg Morrison, from Tom Tom, said congestion levels in the city during the morning rush hour at 08:00 BST had risen from 39% last Thursday to 71% at the same time today.
The congestion level measures how much longer a journey takes, compared with the same trip on an uncongested road.
Mr Morrison said there were a number of things that could have been done to "drive down congestion".
"I think probably what Hull could have done differently is we knew when the restrictions were going to be easing," he said.
"Could we have accelerated the roadworks to get them done faster? Could we have paused them, especially when we are all getting back on the roads and we really feel that frustration more than usual."
Hull City Council said that there were major works across the city as part of a "huge transformation to its transport system" as well as essential repairs being carried out by gas and other utility companies.
"We do understand the frustrations about the impact of these works and apologise for the inconvenience they are causing," a spokesperson said.
"Whilst we appreciate it is very difficult, motorists are asked to stagger journey times if they can, allow longer for travel across the city and bear with us as these essential works take place to ensure public safety and improve Hull's roads in the long-term."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.