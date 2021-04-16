Hull Royal Infirmary's helipad shut by building work
- Published
Hospital bosses have suspended the use of a new £600,000 helipad at Hull Royal Infirmary (HRI) during work to construct an intensive care unit.
When it opened in September 2020, the pad was said by the hospital trust to be potentially "the difference between life and death".
Helicopters have now temporarily to land at a site across a road at the side of a car park.
The landing pad was due to be back in use "in the summer", the trust added.
Patients landing at the temporary site have to be transferred to HRI in an ambulance, lengthening their journey by about 15 minutes, the Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust said.
In the meantime, the helipad is being used as a parking and storage area for vans and construction equipment.
A trust spokesperson said: "In late 2020 we agreed with our helicopter providers that the Hull Royal Infirmary helipad would temporarily move back to its original location adjacent to the main hospital car park while significant construction work was under way."
The infrastructure of the helipad would not be damaged, it added.
The new helipad was funded entirely by the HELP Appeal, a charity dedicated to funding NHS hospital helipads.
Appeal chief executive Robert Bertram said the temporary closure was "slightly frustrating".
"I have every confidence that normal service will be resumed as speedily as possible," he added.
The construction work will provide a new intensive care unit, additional operating theatres and new research, development and patient facilities.
Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance uses the Hull helipad frequently, with Yorkshire Air Ambulance among others flying casualties to the city, according to the trust.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.