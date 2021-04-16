Driffield crossbow attack victim calls for weapon ownership regulation
The partner of a man killed by a crossbow-wielding neighbour has called for ownership of "such a lethal, medieval" weapon to be regulated.
Anthony Lawrence, 55, shot Shane Gilmer, 30, and his partner Laura Sugden, who was 20 weeks pregnant, in their East Yorkshire home in 2018.
An inquest jury in Hull concluded that Mr Gilmer was unlawfully killed.
Speaking after the verdict, Ms Sugden said the lack of regulation of crossbows was "unbelievable".
Senior Coroner Professor Paul Marks said he would write to Home Secretary Priti Patel about his concerns over crossbow sales.
The couple were attacked in their home in Southburn, near Driffield, on 12 January 2018, by next-door neighbour, Lawrence, who had been served with an eviction notice after the couple made a complaint about cannabis smells from his property.
Mr Gilmer died in hospital after a bolt passed through his right arm, breaking a rib and damaging his liver and kidney as it embedded in his spine.
Ms Sugden, who was shot in the head, survived the attack.
"Shane was murdered in the most cruel and terrifying way imaginable," said Ms Sugden.
"It is unbelievable that the sale and ownership of such a lethal, medieval weapon remains unregulated in our modern society.
"There are no laws in place to help prevent crossbows from falling into the hands of twisted and dangerous individuals like Tony Lawrence."
