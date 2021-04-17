Hull FC fan designs charity rugby shirt for veterans' village
- Published
A rugby league fan is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for a veterans' village in East Yorkshire through the sale of a specially designed shirt.
Hull FC supporter Lee Middleton is raising money for Hull4Heroes' plan to build homes for 120 ex-service personnel in Cottingham.
The shirt has been designed by local artists and schoolchildren.
Once built, the 48-unit development - the first of its kind in the UK - will provide housing for ex-servicemen and women and their families.
Mr Middleton, who runs Hull FC supporters' group The Mighty Black and Whites, has so far raised £2,000 from the sales of a range of shirts and hoodies.
"I was not in the services but I think people tend to get forgotten when they leave and we should help out as a community," he said.
"Also, my wife's dad served for 25 years in the RAF and my granddad was in the army in World War Two, so it is a subject close to my heart.
"It is hard for all charities at the moment and Hull4Heroes need every penny they can get."
The shirts will stay on sale until 31 December.
