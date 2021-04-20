'Skint' finance bloggers ditch Tunbridge Wells for Hull
A pair of personal finance bloggers have shared their new-found love of Hull after the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to up sticks from the south east.
First-time buyers Ricky and Naomi Willis and their daughters shifted north from Tunbridge Wells after a Yorkshire getaway inspired the move.
The couple lost 70% of their income overnight when Covid hit in March 2020 and needed to cut living costs.
Hull "definitely ticked all the boxes" for the family, Mr Willis said.
The pair, who are self-employed directors, said they were now paying £1,000 less a month when comparing their rental costs in Kent to their mortgage repayments in East Yorkshire.
They bought a three-bed terraced property in Hull for £98,000, with properties of a similar size in Tunbridge Wells selling for between £300,000 and £400,000, they said.
Writing online about his experience, Mr Willis, 42, said: "We didn't earn enough money to cover our rent throughout April to July, let alone adding business bills, any other household expenses or food. It was horrible.
"After years of being in debt, with credit reports that could make you cry, we got offered a mortgage and bought our first house 225 miles away in Hull."
The couple, who have been blogging under the name "Skint Dad" since 2013 and who share money-saving "tips and tricks", said they first pinpointed Yorkshire after a trip to York.
Hull was then recommended to them by a follower of their blog, so they headed up the A1 to explore the area and moved in at the beginning of April 2021.
Mr Willis said: "We were trying to find a place where our kids could flourish. It definitely ticked all the boxes.
"More and more people are looking for remote work, so there's definitely an opportunity to spread yourself a little bit further and get a better quality of life."
Mrs Willis, 37, described Hull as "one of the best kept secrets in the country".
"People are being priced out of living in the South. You can get more here than you could there and there just seems to be more going on. It seems like a more exciting place to live," she said.
"Meals out are a lot cheaper. Fish and chips is a lot cheaper, so we're happy about that. Fuel is a lot cheaper as well."
Mr Willis added: "Personally I found the people to be really friendly. It's like everyone's your neighbour - the people make the place."
