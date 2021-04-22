Local elections 2021: Hull and NE Lincolnshire council spending
Local elections will be held in Hull, North East Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, on Thursday 6 May.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Here is how £100 of your money is spent by these councils.
Hull City Council
The city has a population of 261,149 and the council has a budget of £345m for the year 2021/22.
Adult and children's services take the largest slice with schools costing £59m.
Council tax brings in £93m with business rates providing £39m. Grants of £217m make up 51% of the income, with fees and charges contributing £83m.
Council tax has risen by 4.99% for this financial year.
North East Lincolnshire Council
With a population of 160,000 people the council is set to spend £289m in 21/22.
The main area of expenditure is on children's services which takes up nearly a third of the budget at £90m. Adult services is the next highest at £49.7m.
The bulk of the council's income comes from government grants and fees and other charges. Council tax and business rates, contribute 42% or £118.6m.
Council tax has risen by 3% this year.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire just two of the 67 council seats are being contested.
