Channel migrants: Hull man admits dinghy smuggling plot
- Published
A man has admitted planning to smuggle migrants from France to the UK using small boats.
Nzar Jabar Mohamad, 33, pleaded guilty at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday to conspiracy to help asylum seekers enter the UK.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said at the time of his arrest in 2019 that he was involved in an alleged plot to smuggle migrants in dinghies.
Mohamad was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 2 July.
Judge John Thackray QC warned the defendant: "All options are available including a custodial sentence."
The NCA previously said it arrested Mohamad at his home in Waterloo Street, Hull, in November 2019.
The agency said it suspected members of an organised crime group based on the Continent had bought a boat, outboard engine and life jackets ready to make the crossing, charging migrants up to £10,000.
They are also believed to have been involved in using lorries to bring migrants from Belgium and the Netherlands.
The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.
