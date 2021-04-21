Hull mental health crisis line's response time struggle
A mental health crisis phone line has left people on hold for hours and some calls unanswered, users have said.
The Hull and East Yorkshire Mental Health Response Service's phone line is intended as the first point of contact for people seeking help.
Sylvia Hood, one of the line's users, said the long delays were "frustrating, depressing and annoying".
Humber NHS Foundation Trust and Hull and East Yorkshire Mind said they were "working together" to solve the issue.
Ms Hood, who has struggled with her mental health since her teenage son David died from bone cancer 13 years ago, has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and has mood swings and depression.
She said one night when she called, she waited on the helpline for two hours before she was cut off with no answer.
"It made you very angry. It made you stressed. Instead of solving your problem, they are actually increasing your distress," she said.
The BBC was also contacted by a man who said he had been trying to get help for a family member by using the helpline.
He said he had tried the number 50 times without ever speaking to someone.
In response, a joint statement from Humber NHS Foundation Trust and Hull and East Yorkshire Mind said they were "aware of significant wait times".
The delays were "as a result of increasing complexities in the cases presented to us as we move out of the national lockdown" it said.
Both organisations were "working together to increase capacity and ensure people are getting the support they need", the statement added.
Meanwhile, the trust said it had asked Hull and East Yorkshire Mind to provide an all-day helpline to help point people in the right direction for advice and information.
That team could be contacted on 01482 240133, it said.
