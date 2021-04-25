BBC News

Grimsby pub stabbing: Murder arrests over man's death

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was stabbed outside a pub.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing outside the Freemans Arms on Freeman Street in Grimsby at about 20:10 BST on Saturday.

Humberside Police said the family of the 36-year-old, who died a short time after arriving at hospital, had been informed and were being supported.

A force spokesman said the stabbing was believed to be an "isolated incident".

