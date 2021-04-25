Attempted murder arrests after man stabbed in head in Grimsby
- Published
Two men have been arrested over an attack on a man which saw him stabbed in the head.
Police were called to Rutland Street in Grimsby at about 18:40 BST on Saturday where the 36-year-old man was found with wounds to his head.
Humberside Police said he was in a critical condition in hospital.
Two men, both 39, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, with one also being held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
A police spokesman said it was an isolated attack "between individuals were known to each other".
