Hornsea's mayoral chains stolen during burglary
- Published
Ceremonial chains belonging to the mayor and mayoress of Hornsea have been stolen just days before a new mayor is due to be elected.
The "treasured historical" jewellery was taken during a break-in at a property in the town last week.
Hornsea Town Council, which is due to appoint a new mayor on 10 May, said the theft had caused "great sadness".
Humberside Police said it was carrying out extensive inquiries in an effort to locate the jewellery.
The force said the chains and two rings had been stolen during a burglary at a property in Southgate between 28 and 29 April.
A council spokesperson said they hoped the items would be recovered "as soon as possible".
