Boat fly-tipped by East Yorkshire roadside miles from water
A boat has been fly-tipped by the side of a road - almost seven miles (11km) inland from the Humber estuary.
The battered fibre glass vessel was found by local councillor Ros Jump on Dunswell Lane in Cottingham near Hull.
Ms Jump said the boat had been stripped of its parts and left "nowhere near any rivers or lakes".
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said an investigation was under way in a bid to identify the culprits and waste disposal teams would remove the boat.
Ms Jump, who sits as an independent councillor, said: "It looks as though whoever's dumped it has stripped everything out that they wanted and just left it. They were too lazy to even burn it.
"It's just been left by the side of the road, you couldn't make it up.
"The only water anywhere near it was in some ditches close by, it's nowhere near any rivers or lakes."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said people could use the council's bulky waste disposal service or hire a licensed contractor to dispose of large items.
"Throughout the pandemic, officers from the council have continued to investigate incidents of fly-tipping throughout the East Riding and will continue to deal with any offenders proactively in collaboration with partner agencies," the council said.
