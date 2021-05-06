Withernsea Lighthouse: Drone gives bird's eye view of new paint job
Dramatic pictures taken by an amateur photographer have given an unusual angle on the repainting of an East Yorkshire landmark.
Andy Medcalf took the pictures of work on Withernsea Lighthouse, which stands almost 130ft (39m) above the resort.
The octagonal Victorian building was once a working beacon for ships, but is now a museum and visitor attraction.
Mr Medcalf said: "I was never nearer than about 10m, but the drone camera gives a magnification effect."
He said he knew the lighthouse was due to be painted and spoke in advance to the painters and staff at the lighthouse about his plan to photograph the work from on high.
Mr Medcalf, who has a Civil Aviation Authority drone licence, said: "The painters were very happy I was filming and I kept to a safe distance with the drone and waited till the man on top was harnessed. I controlled the drone from the lighthouse's garden."
When the lighthouse was built in 1892-4 there were only sand dunes and a lake - known locally as a mere - in front of it, but now the surrounding town is much more built-up.
The building was last used to guide ships in 1976 and its light had a range of 17 miles (27 km).
Mr Medcalf, an IT project manager, said: "It's a very unusual building, but if you've grown up with it - I used to live in the same street - it is just always there.
"It used to flash into my bedroom window as a child and I can remember it stopping in 1976."
The lighthouse keepers' cottages at the base of the landmark are now home to the museum that is expected to fully open again in June as coronavirus restrictions are further eased.
One of the planned exhibitions there will show the joint work of Karen Turner, a textile artist who lives in Hull, inspired by the beach finds of Dean Wilson, a local poet.
