Shane Gilmer death: Coroner calls for tighter crossbow regulations

image copyrightLaura Sugden
image captionShane Gilmer and Laura Sugden were shot in a "premeditated" crossbow attack in their home in Southburn, near Driffield, in 2018

A coroner has called for tighter laws over the sale and ownership of crossbows after a man killed his neighbour with the "lethal" weapon.

Anthony Lawrence shot and killed Shane Gilmer, 30, and injured his pregnant partner, Laura Sugden, after breaking into their East Yorkshire home in 2018.

In a report to Priti Patel, Professor Paul Marks urged the Home Secretary to review the existing legislation.

The government said crossbows are already subject to strict controls.

In Prof Marks' report, which was also sent to Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse, he said without changes to the rules "there is a risk that future deaths will occur".

image copyrightHumberside Police
image captionAn inquest into Shane Gilmer's death heard how one of the crossbows had been altered to make it "more lethal"

He said he had heard evidence during the inquest into Mr Gilmer's death that, unlike shotguns and firearms, the ownership of crossbows is not recorded.

He said: "The police have no record of who owns crossbows, how they are stored, the number that are in circulation in the community and so forth, yet evidence was heard about the power and lethal capabilities of these weapons, as well as the fact that they are essentially silent.

"Over the last few years, there have been some high profile incidents and killings that have involved the use of these weapons and the present case is unfortunately another example."

The Home Office said it would respond to Prof Marks' report "in due course".

image copyrightLaura Sugden
image captionLaura Sugden survived the attack after being shot in the head with a crossbow bolt by Lawrence

Ms Sugden, who is campaigning for tighter regulations, welcomed the report and said it was a positive step.

"I'm hopeful with the backing of my MP and the coroner, the Home Office may say 'actually this is something that does need looking at'."

She said a petition she started had attracted more than 38,000 signatures.

image copyrightHumberside Police
image captionLawrence was found dead from a drugs overdose in a motor home parked in a lay-by on Red Brow in the North York Moors

Mr Gilmer and Ms Sugden were attacked by 55-year-old Lawrence at their home in in Southburn, near Driffield, on 12 January 2018.

The inquest heard Lawrence had broken into the property through the loft space before attacking and killing Mr Gilmer and injuring Ms Sugden.

Lawrence was later found dead in a motor home in the North York Moors.

When police searched his home they recovered three crossbows.

image copyrightHumberside Police
image captionLawrence dismantled part of an adjoining wall in the loft to break into the couple's home

A Home Office spokesperson said "Crossbows are subject to strict controls and legislation is in place to deal with those who use them as a weapon.

"We keep the legislation on bladed articles and offensive weapons, including crossbows, under review."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

