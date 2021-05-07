Local Elections 2021: No change in Hull or North East Lincolnshire
The Conservatives increased their grip on North East Lincolnshire Council taking eight seats and defending four others.
Labour lost all the seven seats they were defending leaving them with eight councillors, compared with the Conservatives' 31 seats.
The Lib Dems lost one seat reducing their number to three. No other parties won seats.
Council leader Philip Jackson described the results as "absolutely brilliant".
"This is a really great day for the Conservatives in North East Lincolnshire," he said.
"Of course we've got the two members of parliament now as well, so we will be really working hard as a team to get the best for North East Lincolnshire and move the area forward."
Elected for the first time was 19-year-old Georgia Astbury who won the Immingham ward for the Conservatives.
She said she thought her online campaigning helped her secure victory.
"I want to make sure that I am really addressing the issues that matter the most to the community," said Ms Astbury.
"It's very important to me that my decisions that I make and that others make are based on what people want."
Labour group leader Matt Patrick said the party needed to "ask itself questions".
"We need to look at that and actually reflect on that and listen to people and be seen to listen to people," he said.
Across the Humber in Hull, the Labour Party held on to the city council.
The party lost one seat to the Lib Dems and gained the Bricknell ward from the Conservatives.
Lib Dems leader Mike Ross said: "Elections in Hull are increasing becoming between the Lib Dems and Labour and if you do not want to see Labour running the city in a place like Hull you have to back the Lib Dems."
The final standing saw Labour with 31 seats, the Lib Dems with 26 and the Conservatives with one.
