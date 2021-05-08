BBC News

Tory candidate takes Humberside PCC role from Labour

Published
Related Topics
image captionJonathan Evison was a last-minute replacement from the Conservatives

Conservative Jonathan Evison has won the role of Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) from Labour.

Mr Evison, currently Mayor of North Lincolnshire, defeated Keith Hunter after a second round of votes was counted at Bridlington Spa.

Following the second count, Mr Evison won 74,534 votes compared to incumbent PCC Mr Hunter's 71,615.

The Tory candidate was a last-minute replacement after previous candidate Craig Ulliott stood down.

image copyrightLabour Party
image captionKeith Hunter was elected PCC in 2016 when he defeated the region's first PCC, Conservative Matthew Grove

PCCs are elected to oversee the work of their local police force.

Liberal Democrat candidate Bob Morgan was eliminated after the first round of voting.

This result will come as a bitter blow to Labour.

With less than a week to polling day, party leader Sir Keir Starmer came to Hull to support Keith Hunter's campaign.

Strong Conservative support in Northern Lincolnshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire secured Jonathan Evison's victory.

Mr Evison was not the Conservatives' original choice for Humberside PCC.

The former steel worker appeared on the ballot paper after the previous Tory candidate Craig Ulliott stepped down in March for personal reasons.

The new Conservative PCC has pledged to put more emphasis on tackling rural crime and curbing anti-social behaviour.

PCCs are elected using the supplementary vote system, with people making a first and second choice.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the first-choice votes, all except the top two candidates are eliminated.

At that stage the second votes of those residents whose first choice has been eliminated are counted.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: May 7, 2021, 14:22 GMT

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics