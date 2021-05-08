Tory candidate takes Humberside PCC role from Labour
Conservative Jonathan Evison has won the role of Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) from Labour.
Mr Evison, currently Mayor of North Lincolnshire, defeated Keith Hunter after a second round of votes was counted at Bridlington Spa.
Following the second count, Mr Evison won 74,534 votes compared to incumbent PCC Mr Hunter's 71,615.
The Tory candidate was a last-minute replacement after previous candidate Craig Ulliott stood down.
PCCs are elected to oversee the work of their local police force.
Liberal Democrat candidate Bob Morgan was eliminated after the first round of voting.
This result will come as a bitter blow to Labour.
With less than a week to polling day, party leader Sir Keir Starmer came to Hull to support Keith Hunter's campaign.
Strong Conservative support in Northern Lincolnshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire secured Jonathan Evison's victory.
Mr Evison was not the Conservatives' original choice for Humberside PCC.
The former steel worker appeared on the ballot paper after the previous Tory candidate Craig Ulliott stepped down in March for personal reasons.
The new Conservative PCC has pledged to put more emphasis on tackling rural crime and curbing anti-social behaviour.
PCCs are elected using the supplementary vote system, with people making a first and second choice.
If no candidate gets more than 50% of the first-choice votes, all except the top two candidates are eliminated.
At that stage the second votes of those residents whose first choice has been eliminated are counted.
