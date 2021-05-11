Hull teenagers held over hoax 'fatal accident' calls
Two teenagers have been arrested after hoax calls were made to people, telling them their loved ones had been killed in a traffic accident.
Police said the boys, aged 15 and 16, and from Hull, were held after several "tragic and distressing" calls were made to members of the public.
Humberside Police is urging anyone who has received a call to contact them.
The force said information about fatal incidents would never be communicated by telephone.
Det Insp Andy Robinson said: "I would like to reassure people that we are treating these hoax calls extremely seriously.
"As police officers, we would never contact a member of the public by telephone to inform them of such a tragic and distressing incident.
"If you are contacted by somebody claiming to be a police officer, always ask which police force they are calling from, then if you have concerns hang up and call 101 from a different telephone."
