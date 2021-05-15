Scunthorpe police officer attack: Teenager arrested
A police officer is in hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted at a school in Scunthorpe.
Humberside Police said two officers were called to another incident at the premises when the attack happened at about 14:40 BST on Friday.
A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man are being questioned by police on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Ch Con Lee Freeman said it was an attack on an officer "simply doing their job protecting others".
He added: "We are supporting their family and colleagues and we will provide further updates when we can."
